One cop arrested for transporting liquor, another sent to Police Lines for excessive force

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:57 IST

A policeman was arrested for transporting liquor in north-west Delhi’s Mahendra Park and another was sent to Police Lines for beating up two men in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri, the police said on Monday.

In the first instance, the Mahendra Park police received a tip about illicit liquor being brought to Jahangirpuri in a Swift Dzire car on Sunday. “There were four persons in the car and they were carrying 54 bottles of whiskey of two different brands. The alcohol was meant for sale only in Haryana,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

The men were arrested and booked under sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code. The DCP identified one of the arrested men as Ravinder, a constable posted at the Begumpur police station of Rohini district.

Action against the second policeman was taken in Jagatpuri wherein a video recorded by a resident showed a policeman in plain clothes raining blows a lathi on two scooter-borne men.

DK Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said that the man raining the blows is a constable who was trying to enforce the lockdown. For using excessive force, he has been sent to Police Lines, the DCP added.

The video showed a policeman in uniform threatening to hit the two scooter-borne men with a lathi. Even as the men tried to explain why they were out during the lockdown, another man in plainclothes took the lathi from him and began hitting the two men. While one of them tried to get away after receiving a couple of blows, the other man continued to be hit even as his scooter fell.