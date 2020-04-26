Online math lessons for class 9 students in Delhi amid lockdown 2.0

delhi

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 02:01 IST

The Delhi government on Saturday announced an online mathematics learning programme for nearly three lakh class 9 students, one of the several digital initiatives that the AAP dispensation has launched to help students continue their studies during the national lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Delhi education Minister Manish Sisodia announced the initiative during a session of “parenting in the time of Corona”.

“The lockdown has hampered the studies of our students and so, our education department has been trying to introduce new ways (like online classes) to reduce this impact on the studies of the students and help them cope with the loss in academic activities,” he said. Schools across the city are have been shut for more than a month.

To be run in collaboration with a non-profit organisation, Khan Academy, students would be sent links to mathematics lessons designed by Khan Academy though SMS from Monday. The links will have videos of lessons as well as activities for the students based on the topics mentioned in the lessons.

Shailendra Sharma, senior advisor to education minister, said mathematics has always been a major challenge for government school students. “Last year, when we examined the class 10 board exam results we found that while the overall pass percentage was 97%, only 71% students had passed in mathematics. The pass percentage was 57% in mathematics in class 9. Keeping that in mind we decided to collaborate with Khan Academy, which will produce online study material for our students.”

Sandeep Bapna, managing director of Khan Academy India, said it will be a 10-week-long programme. “Starting Monday, the parents will receive an SMS with a link to that day’s micro lesson. It will have two or three videos and a couple of exercises,” he said.