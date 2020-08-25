e-paper
Overcast skies in Delhi, light rain likely

The cloud cover is expected to keep the maximum temperature below the 34 degrees Celsius mark, the weatherman said.

Aug 25, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Dark clouds shrouded the skies in the national capital on Tuesday morning, with the Met department forecasting light rain during the day.

The cloud cover is expected to keep the maximum temperature below the 34 degrees Celsius mark, the weatherman said.

The national capital is likely to witness another spell of “moderate to heavy rain” between Wednesday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards and will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

Under its influence, convergence of lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and south westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will take place over northwest India, he said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely to occur over northwest India during the period.

“One or two spells of moderate rain, thundershowers with isolated heavy rain may occur between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon,” he said.

Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 210.6 mm in August so far. Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 486.7 mm since June 1, when monsoon season starts.

