Owner of Arpit Palace hotel where fire killed 17, is on the run: Cops

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the licence of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a blaze claimed 17 lives, was issued in the name of one Shardendu Goel, a resident of Karol Bagh. The police, however, said that they were yet to reach out to the owner, who is on the run.

During initial probe, police found that the hotel was being run by someone else while the licence was issued in Goel’s name. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, police said.

“We have been told that one of Goel’s relatives used to assist him in running the hotel. Goel’s phone has been found to be switched off. We are yet to contact him. He lives in block WEA in Karol Bagh. We are contacting the family members and the hotel staff who managed to escape the fire to know more about the owner,” said a police officer probing the incident.

Watch | Karol Bagh fire: Hotel manager arrested, case transferred to Crime Branch

The hotel staff, meanwhile, said the owner was debt-ridden. A trader from the neighbourhood said the building was to be auctioned but it was cancelled. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this angle will be probed in the magisterial enquiry. DCP (central) MS Randhawa also said they are yet to probe the details pertaining to the auctioning.

The Licencing process

•Guesthouse owners have to apply to Delhi Police’s licencing department

•Delhi Police then asks civic agency for health trade licence and fire department for fire clearance

•The guesthouse are health trade licences renewed annually

•Fire safety clearance every certificate is renewed three years

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:17 IST