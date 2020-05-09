e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Paid full train fare for all 1,200 migrants who left on train for Bihar: Delhi minister

Paid full train fare for all 1,200 migrants who left on train for Bihar: Delhi minister

Under the Centre’s guidelines, either the destination or the origin state of the concerned train has to bear 15% of the ticket cost – 85% is taken care of by the Centre.

delhi Updated: May 09, 2020 05:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrant workers have their documents checked at Delhi’ Yamuna Sports Complex before they board a transit bus which ferried them to a Shramik Special train headed for Bihar on Friday.
Migrant workers have their documents checked at Delhi’ Yamuna Sports Complex before they board a transit bus which ferried them to a Shramik Special train headed for Bihar on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government paid for the tickets of around 1,200 migrants who left for Bihar in a special train earlier in the day.

Under the Centre’s guidelines, either the destination or the origin state of the concerned train has to bear 15% of the ticket cost – 85% is taken care of by the Centre. The tickets are to be charged by the railways at sleeper class rates, and an additional ₹50.

“If the home states do not respond the Delhi government will bear the travel cost of these stranded workers,” said a statement issued by Rai’s office.

