Panel formed to design Deshbhakti curriculum

delhi

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:00 IST

Delhi government has formed a five-member committee that will consult stakeholders, experts, and individuals working in the field education to help draft the Deshbhakti curriculum announced in August.The curriculum is scheduled to be introduced in schools next year.

Announcing the move on the eve of Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the curriculum will help build “a class of patriotic citizens”.

“Our definition of nationalism is very different. Patriotism is not just about chanting ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ but doing your bit for the country. A child needs to learn that when somebody jumps a red light or pays a bribe, he or she is cheating the country and that is what the curriculum will be all about,” Manish Sisodia, Delhi education minister, told PTI in an interview on Sunday.

Officials privy to the latest development, who did not wish to be named, said the state government has formed a five-member committee comprising school teachers and principals as well as members from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

“We want it to develop as a broad-based consultation with different stakeholders like teachers, and individuals working in the field. The committee will consult separate individuals and come up with their recommendations on what the curriculum may be,” a senior Delhi government official said.

“These five members can form their own sub-committees to explore different areas and have discussions with different groups. They have been given terms of reference on how to go about it, on the content of the curriculum or whom to consult.”

The official said the curriculum would focus on giving students the opportunity to experience and internalise the lessons. “The curriculum will be engaging. Students should learn that everyone should stop at red lights and follow traffic rules. But this should not be done due to fear of fines. They should learn that we need to follow traffic rules since it is our duty as citizens to respect laws of the country. They should learn how constitutional values can be practised in real life.”

A committee to draft the curriculum has not, however, been put in place yet. The five-member panel that has been put in place will only make recommendations at this stage.

SCERT director Sunita Kaushik said, “The curriculum is in its early stages. We are emphasising that every action can be noted as ‘deshbhakti’. It is not necessary to go fight at the frontiers as the only act of deshbhakti. For instance, paying taxes and keeping monuments clean also count as deshbhakti.”

The chief minister announced the curriculum on the eve of Independence Day this year. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said teachers and principals would be at the forefront of designing the curriculum.

Kejriwal had said the curriculum would aim to achieve three goals; to make children feel proud of the nation, to make them aware of their duties and responsibilities towards the country, and instil passion and commitment to make sacrifices for the country.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 03:00 IST