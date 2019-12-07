Parents protest pvt schools’ ‘laxity’, demand probe

delhi

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:07 IST

After a Delhi Assembly committee pointed out alleged irregularities in four city schools, parents of students demanded inquiries against the schools on Saturday.

The report filed by the Petitions Committee was adopted by the House in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday and included The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, Apeejay School in Sheikh Sarai, KR Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash, and Summer Fields School in Kailash Colony. The schools were allegedly involved in financial irregularities, unauthorised construction and violated safety norms.

With banners demanding action and inquiries against the schools, many parents gathered near Siri Fort Park chanting slogans against the said schools.

Shalini Khurana, whose son studies in Apeejay School, said, “They keep hiking the fee despite court orders (against it). Besides, we also have safety concerns for our children. In the new building, they have violated safety norms. We demand action against them.”

The Assembly report said that a detailed financial audit of Apeejay School’s accounts revealed that along with escalating fee without necessary permission, there was misutilisation of funds for “construction of building, creating assets of the society” and that the school was functioning without an NOC from Delhi Fire Services.

The school had said parents were satisfied with the school operations and “almost 92% of parents are paying their fee as per statement of fee”. “The subject matter before the Petitions Committee is already sub judice before the Delhi High Court of Delhi and next date of hearing is April 20, 2020,” filed before Directorate of Education. Parents have expressed their satisfaction on the education curriculum and school operations,” the school told HT.

“The Indian School has an illegally constructed basement where classes are going on and they keep increasing the fee. I have put my son in a government school after the school authorities were harassing him following my petition in the matter,” said Suman, a lawyer at the protest.

Indian School Principal Tania Joshi denied the allegation saying, “All students are treated equally. There is no discrimination against anyone. In addition, no classes are going on in the basement as claimed. We don’t even have porta cabin.”

KR Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash and Summer Fields School in Kailash Colony did not respond to queries sent by HT on Saturday.