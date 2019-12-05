Permanent one-way traffic on three central Delhi roads from 5 to 8 pm

delhi

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 06:31 IST

Following a ”successful” experiment to decongest key stretches, the Delhi Traffic Police said now only one-way traffic will be allowed on three roads - Abai Marg from San Martin Marg to Sardar Patel Marg, Kushak Road from Teen Murti to Rajaji Marg, and Purana Qila Road from C-Hexagon (India Gate roundabout) to Mathura Road - during evening peak rush hour, officials said.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Meenu Choudhary on Wednesday said the department has signed a memorandum of understanding with global research organisation World Resources Institute, India, to improve road safety and decongest stretches with high traffic volume.

As a pilot project, the three stretches, were made one-way from 5pm to 8pm. “This was done as an experiment but we have noticed promising results. The one-way scheme has been notified and it has helped us manage traffic better on these stretches,” said Choudhary.

According to the plan, no traffic movement will be allowed from Sardar Patel Marg towards San Martin Marg. On Kushak Road traffic will not be allowed to ply from Rajaji Marg towards Teen Murti Marg and movement will also be closed on the Purana Qila Road from Mathura Road towards the India Gate roundabout.

The plan will be in place from 5pm and 8pm. Senior officials said that it was noted that the waiting time on these stretches was reduced by nearly 10 minutes during peak traffic hours.

These three stretches are an important link in central Delhi, which connects west Delhi and south Delhi with the Lutyens’ zone. Sardar Patel Marg is also among the busiest roads in central Delhi, which according to traffic police estimates gets nearly 50,000 to 80,000 vehicles during the peak traffic rush of evenings.

Amit Bhatt, director of integrated transport at WRI, which is providing technical support to the traffic police for the implementation of the plan, said nearly 18 stretches across the city was suggested by the traffic department and were examined independently for road safety, pedestrian infrastructure and waiting time. Traffic load from most of these roads was redistributed to adjacent roads.

“The traffic police, through locally collected data, had suggested these stretches, for an alternative traffic arrangement that could decongest the roads without compromising on the technicalities. We reviewed the stretches and provided a plan that has been implemented,” Bhatt said.

He said the idea behind the evaluation of the one-way arrangement was that despite the change in traffic movement it remains inclusive for all, including cyclists and pedestrians.