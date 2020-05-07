e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Plea in Delhi HC to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing

Plea in Delhi HC to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing

As an alternative prayer, the plea has sought introduction of a token system at liquor shops that will help in crowd management. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on May 11.

delhi Updated: May 07, 2020 14:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi: A shopkeeper sells liquor after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Chander Nagar in East Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2020.
New Delhi: A shopkeeper sells liquor after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Chander Nagar in East Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2020. (PTI)
         

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic as people turned out in large numbers crowding such shops after they opened this week increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

As an alternative prayer, the plea has sought introduction of a token system at liquor shops that will help in crowd management. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on May 11.

Petitioner Sajag Nijhawan referred to various media reports highlighting instances of crowds gathering at liquor shops since they opened on May 4, without maintaining social distancing and leading to law and order situation.

It alleged there was a failure on the part of the AAP government in taking appropriate steps to control the large gathering in and around 150 government-run liquor shops which were opened after 47 days.

Hundreds of people turned up outside the liquor shops, creating a complete chaos as social distancing norms were not adhered to and forcing the police to use mild force to disperse the unruly crowd, it said.

The petition, filed through advocates Simran Kohli and Abheehshek Bhagat, sought direction to the Delhi government and its Excise Department to take immediate steps in view of the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic to control the crowds outside the liquor shops and to ensure strict adherence to social distancing.

It sought direction to the Delhi government to evolve a proper policy to start the online sale of liquor and deliver it to the consumers’ homes at a time when the entire machinery of the country is tirelessly working to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The petition said it does not seek closing of these shops considering the burden on the government to deal with major revenue dip, but was seeking judicial order for appropriate steps to balance the need of revenue generation as well as social distancing. Another PIL was filed by NGO Civil Safety Council of India in the high court on Wednesday seeking direction to the Delhi government to close the liquor shops in the national capital until the situation of Covid-19 pandemic is under control. It is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

tags
top news
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news