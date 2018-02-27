Pleasant morning in Delhi, Met predicts cloudy sky over the week

Delhi on Tuesday woke up to a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, around five notches below the season’s average. The Met department said while the sky will remain clear on Tuesday, Delhiites could expect partly cloudy sky over the week.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 16 degrees and the maximum temperature recorded last evening was 28.1 degrees Celsius, a Met official said.

“In the next 24 hours maximum temperature is expected to be a notch higher than that of the one recorded yesterday,” the official said, adding that there will be mainly clear sky throughout the day.

In the next four days, partly cloudy sky is expected with minimum temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.