Policemen attacked in Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, two FIRs filed

At least five policemen were injured in an alleged attack by the residents of Vijay Nagar on the police response vehicles that visited the area to prevent the escalation of an altercation at Bhavrao Devras Colony late Sunday night. Officials said that five or six police personnel sustained injuries after they were attacked by blades and bitten.

According to officials, the entire issue started when an inebriated man damaged a couple of motorcycles that belonged to residents of the colony and hit the guard on duty. The incident took place around 11pm and ended after more police force reached the spot.

“Around 11pm on Sunday, one Rahul, in an inebriated condition, pushed several parked motorcycles down and damaged them. He also beat up the guard who tried to stop him. In the meantime, the police arrived but he and his relatives attacked the police as well,” Om Prakash Raghav, one of the residents who filed a police complaint, said.

“Later, a stronger police force arrived, along with women constables, and controlled the situation after nearly two hours. The accused group of men and women was taken to the police station,” he added.

He said that the accused persons attacked police personnel as well as misbehaved with them, when the police tried to pacify them at their residence. The accused were identified as Rahul, Ramfal, Rohit, Shashi, Shyama Devi, Sangeeta and Babita.

“There was some altercation regarding vehicles between two groups of residents. One of the groups attacked police personnel with blades; some of the accused women bit them as well. After the police were unable to control the situation, more personnel were sent to the spot,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

“A few women attacked police personnel as well. Five or six personnel sustained injuries. The accused were picked up by the police later on,” he added.

The SSP said that two FIRs were filed against the group that went on a rampage and attacked the police.

One of the FIRs was registered under the IPC sections for rioting, attempt to murder, preventing government servant from discharging his duties and causing hurt by a police sub-inspector against seven persons, including three women.

The second FIR was registered against the seven accused by the group of residents who were trying to fend off the relatives of the inebriated man who allegedly damaged their vehicles.

Officials from the Vijay Nagar police station said that of the seven, Rohit and Babita were on the run, while the other five were arrested. The police personnel were rushed for medical treatment and were later discharged, they said.

