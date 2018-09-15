Political drama over EVMs in Delhi University, Congress demands repoll

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls has revived the controversy around use of EVMs.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Friday alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections were ‘tampered with’ and demanded re-elections using paper ballots.

Though, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) steered clear of blaming the EVMs for its student wing’s (CYSS) poor performance, it did question how Delhi University had procured EVMs without the Election Commission’s permission. The BJP, on the other hand, said that both the Congress and the AAP were blaming the EVMs for their poor performance.

“Our main charge is that the EVMs used in DUSU elections were tampered with,” said Maken. He alleged that for the post of secretary, there were just eight candidates. “But ballot number 10 got 40 votes. How is that possible?” asked Maken.

The Congress said that there was close fight between the NSUI and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the president’s post. “Till the sixth round, there was hardly any difference in votes. Why is it always that whenever EVM malfunctioning is reported, the results are in favour of the BJP or the ABVP?” Maken said.

Maken alleged that the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), which is one of the main companies that provides EVMs to the election commission, had provided EVMs to DU.

“When EVMs provided by ECIL can be tampered with in DUSU elections, what is the guarantee that the EVMs will not be misused during the national elections?” said Maken.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, chief spokesperson of AAP said, “When we had raised the issue, the poll body had said that no one can privately procure the EVMs with its permission.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the NSUI’s candidate had won the election for the post of secretary. “Congress is alleging that 40 votes were cast on ballot 10 in the secretary’s election. But their own candidate won that post,” said Tiwari.

