Produce supply dips at Azadpur Mandi as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana shut their borders

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:30 IST

The Azadpur agriculture produce market in Delhi saw a nearly one-third drop in total arrivals of produce this week, compared to the previous week, owing to strict restrictions imposed by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments at the borders they share with the national capital.

Both governments have shut its borders at Faridabad (Haryana), Noida and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh), in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in their respective states.

“Wednesday, around 5,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables arrived at the market. The daily average is 7,500 tonnes. We will take all possible steps to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted and prices remain stable,” Adil Khan, chairperson of the Azadpur agriculture market committee, said.

The market is Delhi’s lifeline for produce and accounts for roughly 80% of the total produce consumed in the city. Shortage in arrivals can lead to a supply crunch in local markets and prices shooting up.

Before the borders were sealed, the district administration in Haryana’s Sonepat had already prohibited farmers from sending their produce to Azadpur after a trader in the local wholesale market there -- who used to frequent Azadpur -- tested Covid-19 positive earlier this week.

“The restrictions in Sonepat would affect supply of cucumber, ladies finger, bottle gourd and bitter gourd, among other vegetables. But such vegetables also come from Rajasthan. So, there are alternatives,” Khan said.

But to reach Delhi, trucks from Rajasthan will have to cross the Haryana border, which has sealed the borders, an issue that has become a bone of contention between Delhi and her neighbours.

Azadpur market is currently witnessing a coronavirus transmission scare after 11 traders in the market tested positive for the disease with one death.