Ramlila tradition to pause due to Covid-19? Actors, organisers in despair

Ramlila signifies the victory of good over evil, but is the pandemic really allowing anyone to win over the evil virus? Actors, who have been a regular at Ramlilas in Delhi-NCR, are looking for an answer ahead of Navratri, that is, the time when characters from Ramayana spring to life on various stages set-up across the region, to showcase the dramatic representation of the epic on Rama life.

“I’ve been performing in Ramlilas since I was a child. This tradition runs in our family... The day I would hear that I have to play any part in Ramlila, I would start fasting and give up consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol.” – Yash Gupta, a Ramlila actor

Delhi witnesses hundreds of Ramlilas every year, but this year due to the pandemic, the decision on permissions to allow organisation of these, is still awaited. Some actors are sure that this year they won’t get a chance to perform on the stage, and the thought of parting with the tradition that they have kept intact for decades, is making their heart sink. “I’ve been performing in Ramlilas since I was a child. This tradition runs in our family. My 7-year-old son would dress up as a young Ram, or be a part of Hanuman’s vanar sena,” says Yash Gupta, a member of Shri Ram Janaki Adarsh Kala Manch, which participates in many Ramlilas across the Capital. “The day I would hear that I have to play any part in Ramlila, I would start fasting and give up consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol. After wrapping up the festival, I would take my fellow actors to take a dip in the Ganga, to repent for any mistakes we might have committed during our character portrayal. But, sadly, this year we don’t think Ramlilas will be allowed, and hence none of the rest will happen either,” rues Gupta, adding, “But I’m still fasting, like I have been for three decades whenever I’ve played some or the other part in the Ramlila, since my childhood.”

Yash Gupta, who has essayed the role of Ravana in the past, is disappointed that this year he won’t get a chance to perform on the stage.

In Delhi, where preparations for Ramlilas usually begin months in advance, it’s an eerie silence this time of the year and adding woes to that is the air of uncertainty. “We used to prepare months in advance. It has been a tradition for us to organise Ramlila; humare liye ye shraddha ki baat hai,” says Amritraj Sharma, one who has been essaying the role of Ravana for almost 15 years, in Ramlilas across the city. Since most of the local organisers have either cancelled or are indecisive, Sharma adds, “We were planning to shoot it online, but the budget has been a big constraint this year. Abhi bhi plan hai ki 10-15 minute ki enactment karke we can at least play last year’s Ramlila on a LED screen for say a handful of people simply because we don’t want to break the annual tradition!”

“We had hired actors and recorded new songs, but then decided to not organise Ramlila this year because the entire experience of Ramlila is with an audience, and that won’t be in full strength.” – Arjun Kumar, secretary, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee

Some organisers are opting for a low-scale mythological drama whereas some other committees have suggested staging of the spectacle in an open air set-up, with a cap on the visitors amid Covid-19. The experience, however, won’t be the same, opines Arjun Kumar, secretary, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, which organises one of the biggest Ramlilas in Old Delhi. He says, “There is definitely disappointment this year. We had hired actors and recorded new songs, but then decided to not organise Ramlila this year because the entire experience of Ramlila is with an audience, and that won’t be in full strength. From food vendors to dancers hundreds of people are associated with our Ramlila each year, so it is a sad news for everyone.”

Agreeing that a staggered audience and ample sanitisation measures can’t make it a fulfilling experience, Abhishek Sharma, who has previously portrayed the character of Ram on stage, says, “We are willing to have the Ramlila even with an audience of 500 people, with 6 feet distance between two seats. The focus could be on digital transmission of the Ramlila on TV, with only main actors on stage. Safety measures like sanitisers will also be taken care of. But acha hoga agar hum kar payein, bhale hi chhote scale pe.”

