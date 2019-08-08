Road rage: SAIL chairman attacked, beaten by drunk men; two arrested

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:25 IST

Chairman of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Anil Kumar Chaudhary was allegedly attacked and injured by four drunk men near the HUDCO Place in south Delhi on Wednesday night. The police suspect it was a case of road rage and said the fight allegedly started when the assailants’ car rammed into Chaudhary’s. Two bike patrolling teams of the Delhi Police that were in the area, spotted the ruckus and managed to catch two of the attackers on the spot, the police said. They have been booked for attempted murder.

Police probe revealed that the assailants’ car was stolen.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm when Chaudhary, who was on his way home in his Corolla Altis, crossed Hauz Khas at August Kranti Marg and a Honda City, stolen, brushed past his car.

“As told by Chaudhary, his driver managed to avoid a collision at that time, but the Honda City was being driven in a negligent manner. Less than a minute later, the Honda City car again came dangerously close to Chaudhary’s car and hit it from the left, when they were near HUDCO Place. As Chaudhary’s driver slowed the car, the four men intercepted their vehicle about 100 metres ahead and stepped out,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer said that seeing the suspects Chaudhary and his driver also stepped out of the car and were attacked. “He said, while one of the suspects caught hold of the driver by his neck, the other three attacked Chaudhary with an iron rod and a paper cutter. Soon, a bike patrolling team of the Delhi Police that was in the area spotted the ruckus and rushed to the spot,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said the two policemen managed to nab two of the assailants, while the other two managed to flee.

“Another bike patrolling squad that reached the spot tried to chase the assailants, but they sped away. Chaudhary was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he received stitches on his leg and was discharged. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the assailants at the Hauz Khas police station,” Kumar said.

The DCP said that the two men who were arrested from the spot were identified as Lalit Kumar of Dwarka and Amarjeet Singh of Uttam Nagar. “While Kumar has confessed his involvement in some petty crimes, including theft, Singh’s criminal background is being verified. All of them were drunk at the time of the incident. We found that the Honda City car they were driving was stolen from Rohini,” Kumar said.

The DCP said the incident looks like a case of road rage as the assailants did not attempt to rob Chaudhary or his driver, but added that they are probing the attack from all the possible angles.

Reacting to the incident, Chaudhary said, “I was taken by surprise by this unexpected and violent attack by the assailants. It was a murderous assault. However, I am grateful to the police patrol for their quick action. Due to their timely arrival and prompt intervention, two miscreants could be nabbed on the spot. I am confident that the police will probe the matter and book all the culprits.”

In a statement, the Steel Authority of India Limited said it is deeply shocked and anguished by the news of the “murderous assault” on the company’s chairman.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 23:49 IST