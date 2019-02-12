Rules were followed, says Delhi hotel association after fire kills 17 in Karol Bagh

Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association’s vice-president Balan Mani said on Tuesday that all rules and regulations were followed in Karol Bagh’s Hotel Arpit Palace, where at least 17 people were killed in a blaze.

According to reports, among the dead were a woman and a child, who tried to escape the fire by jumping from a window of the hotel located in the busy shopping area of the Capital.

“It was due to a fire in ducting because of which it spread to the hotel rooms. All norms were followed here,” Mani said, according to news agency ANI.

“A licence is issued only after inspection. Mishaps can occur in a house as well,” he said.

Fire officer Vipin Kenta said the two people had jumped off the hotel on Gurudwara Road in panic when the fire broke out early on Tuesday.

“There was wood panelling on the corridor because of which people couldn’t use the corridors to get out. The two jumped off the building,” Kenta said.

A wedding party had booked a large part of the 35-room hotel and most of the victims were sleeping when the fire broke out, news agency Reuters said. A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire, it added.

Building regulations and fire safety measures are routinely flouted by builders and incidents of fires are reported almost every week from across the country.

Last week, a fire broke out in a hospital in Noida, forcing an emergency evacuation of scores of patients and other people. Nobody was injured.

Four people were killed in November last year in a factory fire in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilt out on the floor accidentally.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:45 IST