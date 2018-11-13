Sanik Farms regularisation: Delhi High Court seeks status from Centre

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought to know from the Centre the plans of a committee appointed to check the regularisation of the illegally constructed Sainik Farms in south Delhi. Some residents had moved the court seeking permission to paint their houses.

A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice V Kameswar Rao also sought the response of the Union ministry of urban development, the Delhi government and the local bodies on their application.

“What does the committee plan to do with Sainik Farms,” the court asked the counsel appearing for the urban development ministry.

It also asked the ministry to inform the bench on the next date of hearing the deliberations of the committee, set up in May last year, for regularising the colony.

The residents had moved the court for permission as the court had earlier prohibited any kind of building activity in the locality and has also barred entry of construction material into the colony. The matter would be now heard on January 20.

