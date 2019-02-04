Scooter stolen from outside Delhi CM’s office, probe on

An employee at Delhi chief minister’s office on Sunday reported his two-wheeler stolen from outside the CM’s residence. Officials from the CM’s office alleged callousness on part of the Delhi police and said this is the second incident of theft that has been reported in past three days. Police said they are trying to identify the accused.

According to the police, around 6.30pm they received a call reporting the theft. Senior officers said a police team arrived at the spot and registered a case of theft on the complaint of the victim, who was identified as Amit Kumar. He works in the camp office as a special assistant.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said, “We are checking CCTV footages from the vicinity to trace the accused. A case has been registered under IPC section 379,” the DCP said.

An official from CM’s office said there have been repeated incidents of thefts near the CM’s house and it was a serious concern to the security around the office. “On February 1, someone broke the glass of a party worker’s car and fled with valuables, including cash and some documents. The second incident took place on Sunday. Police have not been able to trace the accused in any of these cases,” the official said.

DCP Prasad, however, said that they had not received any call reporting theft on February 1. “We have not received any complaint or PCR call regarding the first theft. As soon as we get a complaint we will investigate the matter,” Prasad said.

In October 2017, a blue WagonR car which Arvind Kejriwal had used till the 2015 Assembly election, was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 09:40 IST