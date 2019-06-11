SDMC goes for green flexes, not PVC, on unipoles

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started using green or biodegradable flexes on its unipole advertisements because of the environmental harm caused by plastic flexes, said officials.

Flexes refer to vinyl sheets printed in colour so they are flexible, which makes them ideal for banners. These banners are usually made of poly-vinyl chloride (PVC), a synthetic material that does not degenerate.

“As a result, they can only be dumped in landfills or burnt after they are scrapped. In garbage dumps, such flexes do not degrade for thousands of years and when burnt, release toxic fumes that have serious implications on public health,” said Ravi Agarwal, environmentalist and director of Toxics Link, an environmental NGO.

Around 18,000 metric tonnes of PVC flex banners are used every month in the country, an independent credit rating agency, ICRA Limited, stated in a recent report.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 05:19 IST