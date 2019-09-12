e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

SDMC launches campaign against plastic waste

Newly appointed SDMC commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti on Wednesday directed the officials to every day visit field for two hours to ensure quantitative contribution in plastic ban.

delhi Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:37 IST

New Delhi
SDMC commissioner also instructed the officials to ensure large scale participation of citizens in the campaign, which will continue till October 2, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
SDMC commissioner also instructed the officials to ensure large scale participation of citizens in the campaign, which will continue till October 2, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (HT image)
         

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday launched ‘Plastic Waste Shramdan Campaign’ in all four zones under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ initiative.

Newly appointed SDMC commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti on Wednesday directed the officials to every day visit field for two hours to ensure quantitative contribution in plastic ban. He also instructed the officials to ensure large scale participation of citizens in the campaign, which will continue till October 2, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The commissioner issued clear instructions to make the campaign result oriented by seriously working for imposing ban on single use plastic. He asked the officers to submit a weekly report on every Monday on action taken on plastic ban,” a statement issued by the SDMC said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 06:15 IST

tags
trending topics
Apple Event 2019iPhone 11 VS iPhone XRApple iPhone 11KBC 11Taapsee PannuMilind SomanSunil ChhetriPM Narendra ModiMotor Vehicle ActHappy Onam 2019Chhichhore Box Office CollectionDabangg 3Chandrababu NaiduPK Mishra
Top News
latest news
Delhi News
don't miss