SDMC launches campaign against plastic waste

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:37 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday launched ‘Plastic Waste Shramdan Campaign’ in all four zones under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ initiative.

Newly appointed SDMC commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti on Wednesday directed the officials to every day visit field for two hours to ensure quantitative contribution in plastic ban. He also instructed the officials to ensure large scale participation of citizens in the campaign, which will continue till October 2, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The commissioner issued clear instructions to make the campaign result oriented by seriously working for imposing ban on single use plastic. He asked the officers to submit a weekly report on every Monday on action taken on plastic ban,” a statement issued by the SDMC said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 06:15 IST