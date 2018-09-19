Sealing drive: AAP accuses Manoj Tiwari of resorting to theatrics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was indulging in theatrics by trying to break the locks of houses sealed by the municipal corporation ruled by his party.

The party said the BJP was misleading traders by showing “fake concern” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“...Tiwariji has started a nautanki (theatrics) by breaking the seals. It is an effort to mislead traders and people of Delhi, a clear fixed match between BJP and municipal corporations it is ruling,” Atishi, AAP’s East Delhi’s Lok Sabha candidate, said.

Earlier in the day, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tiwari for illegally breaking the lock of the sealed house.

Hours later, Tiwari visited the same neighbourhood and again tried to break the seal.

“The BJP has no intention to help traders. Otherwise, how is it possible that a building is sealed by the BJP-ruled MCD and a BJP MP breaks it?” Atishi, said.

AAP questioned the MP about his silence when the sealing started.

“If the BJP was so concerned about traders, why did they not prevent sealing by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi? The BJP is ruling the Centre and they can bring an ordinance and stop sealing. Either way, the BJP can stop it. We want to tell them that Delhi’s citizens are not foolish. They know who is supervising the sealing and who can stop it,” Dilip Pandey, AAP leader, said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 01:42 IST