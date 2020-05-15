Second municipal sanitation worker dies of Covid-19

delhi

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:34 IST

A 45-year-old woman sanitation worker with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was the second sanitation worker in Delhi to succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday night. A 57-year-old sanitation worker with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had died of the disease at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on April 25.

“She was deployed on road cleaning duty in the Raghuwarpura ward near Gandhi Nagar and worked till May 5. She died at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday night. She tested positive on May 12,” Arun Kumar, EDMC spokesperson, said.

Kumar added that all procedures for employee welfare, as notified by Delhi Government, have been initiated. “We will recommend her case for the ₹1 crore compensation. Besides, we will see if appointment can be given on compassionate grounds to any of her family members, if qualified enough, and they will get the group insurance money as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sanitation workers who worked with her during the last few days of her duty, will be quarantined and tested soon, EDMC officials said.