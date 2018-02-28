Semen-filled balloons hurled at LSR students, cops register case

Days before Holi, the students’ union of Lady Shri Ram College have approached the police and complained about ‘semen-filled’ balloons being hurled at college students. The students have asked the police to provide security to them.

“As incidents of throwing semen-filled balloons at LSR students was brought to the notice of the students’ union, we have formally requested for increased police patrol in the college vicinity This will be in effect from February 27,” the union said in a statement.

Students from the college said such incidents were reported during Holi in previous years as well.

An LSR student shared an Instagram post detailing an incident in which she was attacked with liquid-filled balloon while she was coming back from Amar Colony in a rickshaw. The liquid from the balloon drenched her kurta and leggings but it was only later that she realized the balloon was filled with semen.

Her Instagram post has gone viral with support pouring in for her.

Police said they have increased motorcycle patrolling near the college area with a view to control any case of harassment of women. “We got to know about the incident and are trying to obtain a statement from the girl,” police said.

LSR’s women’s development cell called a meeting in response to incidents of harassment around college areas such as Kailash Colony, polytechnic, and Zamrudpur.

The cell, in a statement, said that while such incidents happen throughout the year, they peak around Holi. “The students expressed their anger, frustration and disgust at such incidents. It was felt that having safe spaces around the college is a right. We must reclaim our public spaces,” the statement said.

Amita Yadav, president of LSR student’s union, said the police have been contacted and patrolling around the college has been increased. “A mobile number given by the police has been circulated among students. Students are being urged to lodge their complaints. Police is already taking steps to sensitize boys around the area. Bushes around the college have been cleared by the MCD and police following repeated requests from the college. Street lights have been installed on both sides of national park,” she said.