Sex workers take to art to survive Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 04:39 IST

With her wailing toddler in her arms, a 35-year-old woman watches keenly as another woman in a large hall of a school displays how to make bags out of designer paper. “If you pack well, you sell well. You receive a better price for the product,” the trainer tells a dozen women surrounding her.

Once these women learn the process, they will fill these paper packets with clay lamps they have artistically painted over the past couple of days.

The woman holding the child is desperate to learn this work -- or any work for that matter.

“This could be the opportunity I am looking for a way out for the past 12 years. I have to think of an alternative future for my daughter,” says the woman.

She is among scores of sex workers from Delhi’s GB Road who are looking for an escape route from the profession, or at least an alternative career until business picks up after the pandemic.

And the opportunity may have arrived, thanks to ‘Hunar Jyoti’ -- a joint initiative of the Delhi Police, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLA) and NGO Naina Activity Educational Society (NAES).

“In the first three days, the sex workers are being trained in painting designer clay lamps and making paper packets. Over the next few days and weeks, they’ll be trained to make incense sticks, key rings and work with fabrics,” said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central district).

This is not the first time the Delhi Police have attempted to impart vocational training to GB Road’s sex workers. When they did that way back in 2012, only about two dozen sex workers showed interest.

This time, Bhatia said, about 200 of them have registered and half of them have showed up for the training. “This time it is also different because the pandemic has left them financially broken and looking for other jobs. They know that due to the threat of infection, the sex work may not be as feasible as before. We are trying to use it as an opportunity to wean them away from sex work,” said Bhatia.

The sex workers agreed that this time it is different.

During the nationwide lockdown, about 20% of the about 2,000 sex workers employed at the 30 brothels of GB Road had left for their native places, the police estimate. The others were left without any work and had to rely on the police and NGOs even for their daily meals.

Customers began coming in from late August and early September, but they are far fewer in number.

“Earlier, I would have five-six customers. Now, I feel lucky if I can find one or two. The money I am making right now is barely enough to keep my children going,” said another sex worker who has been working on GB Road for a decade. Even after customers had begun walking in, she had tried to avoid work for fear of getting infected by the coronavirus, but she soon gave in as the need to feed her children took priority over her health.

This situation is what prompted her to make it to the training centre that is temporarily operating out of a school at a walking distance from the brothels.

The initiative was the brainchild of sub-inspector Kiran Sethi, who according to the DCP, is the first woman officer in-charge of the GB Road police post. “Initially, I got the women to do yoga at a common place. Then we requested a bunch of doctors from AIIMS to carry out a health check-up for them,” said Sethi.

But as she gradually made her future intentions clear, she faced resistance, particularly from the brothel-in-charges. “Few of them called me to say that the sex workers wouldn’t be allowed to interact with me. But I was stern and they had no options,” said Sethi.

Soon, a make-shift workplace was set up at a nearby school and the NGO NAES pooled in raw resources and trainers. “Training sex workers is a work not many want to touch. Once they are trained, they can do it from the place where they work itself,” said Shiv Kumar Kohli, the director of the NGO.

The DSLA, meanwhile, entered the initiative to help the sex workers open bank accounts, procure ration and Aadhar cards, etc.

“Since this opportunity may actually prompt some women to give up sex work, we have appointed a legal aide council to cater to them if they face any trouble,” said Neeti Suri Mishra, a metropolitan magistrate and the secretary of DSLA’s central district unit.

While the training has been sorted, challenges of selling the products made by the sex workers remain.

Sethi said while the lamps will be purchased by the police and the legal community members to begin with, the police are reaching out to the Khadi Gram Udyog, the Dilli Haat and even Tihar Jail whose inmates make and sell such products.

The sex workers, meanwhile, saw a ray of hope at a time when they are among the worst hit. “I agreed to attend the first day of the training just out of curiosity. But now I may have some work to do while sitting on the stairs (of the brothel),” said a third sex worker, a 52-year-old woman who has been working here for three decades.