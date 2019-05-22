Sheila Dikshit, Vijender Gupta settle dispute over ‘govt fund misuse’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea pertaining to a dispute between Delhi Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP Delhi leader of opposition Vijender Gupta on the alleged misuse of government funds in the 2008 assembly polls.

Justice Sunil Gaur disposed off the plea after the court was informed that both the parties had amicably solved the matter.

Dikshit had moved the high court, challenging a decision of the trial court which had directed the police to register an FIR against her on a complaint by Vijender Gupta alleging that she had misused government funds during the polls.

On August 31, 2013, the trial court had directed registration of FIR on the complaint that alleged that she had

misused government funds of ₹22.56 crore in an advertisement campaign.

In his complaint before the trial court, Gupta had sought registration of FIR against Dikshit and others for alleged criminal breach of trust (Sec 409 IPC), criminal misappropriation of public funds and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Gupta had said, “A large number of hoardings showing pictures of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit all over Delhi Metro, bus shelters and also in form of radio jingles, TV spots etc. by misusing government machinery and public funds...burdened the state exchequer in carrying out campaign of Congress party for her own political gains.”

