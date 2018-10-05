Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to open by November-end

The Delhi Metro is set to throw open during the coming festive season two sections of the Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar .

By November end, around Diwali, the 17.83-km Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section is likely to be opened to public. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I, which is 9.7-km in length, is also expected to be ready for commuter use around Christmas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh said that the work on the line is completed and trial runs are being carried on these sections.

“Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I are operational, interchange stations and the trial from Lajpat Nagar till Mayur Vihar Pocket-I can be done only after passenger services are closed from Lajpat Nagar to Majlis Park (Pink Line) and Mayur Vihar to Indraprastha (Blue Line),” Singh said.

He said that the Lajpat Nagar station is an interlocking station till the Hazrat Nizamuddin station, and Mayur Vihar Phase-I is an interlocking station between Mayur Vihar and Indraprastha station. To conduct trials, the existing arrangement on the operational section has to be closed every day after the last train at Lajpat Nagar. This also needs to be restored to a functional condition before the commuter services begin in the morning.

“We are expecting to complete the trials between Trilokpuri and Shiv Vihar by October and the trials between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I is also likely to be completed by December first week,” Singh said.

The opening of this line will come as a huge relief to commuters, who will get a direct connection from north to east Delhi. The opening of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I section will also throw open the Hazrat Nizamuddin station for commuters, which will make the railway station in the area more accessible.

The 59-km Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, which is being inaugurated in sections, once fully operational will become the longest corridor on the Delhi Metro network.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:54 IST