Shock, suspicion after mystery deaths of Delhi family’s race horses

Two of three race horses belonging to a Delhi family have died within a fortnight, raising suspicion of foul play and causing the police to register a case.

The two horses, Fateh and BB Star, belonged to Supreme Court lawyer Amir Singh Pasrich and his daughter, Ameera Nanki Singh Pasrich. A Class One racer, 10-year-old Fateh took part in races in Delhi. BB Star, a seven-year-old mare, participated in polo championships.

Ameera, 19, is a national level champion in dressage — a skilled form of riding performed in exhibitions and competitions and which is a competitive event at the Olympics. The Pasrich family lives in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur and sponsors polo championships in the national capital.

Fateh, BB Star and a third horse, Taqdeer, stayed at the Army Polo and Riding Club (APRC) in Inderpuri in central-south Delhi and were looked after by their caretaker Rambir who goes by one name.

Amir Pasrich offered no comment on the equine deaths. A member of the family said Fateh died on August 26. “Fateh suddenly fell (ill) at around 12.30am. We were still on the way to the club when he passed away. It was a painful death,” said this person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The family was shocked by the sudden death; Fateh was given a burial.

BB Star died under similar circumstances on Monday evening, but not before a veterinary doctor from the Indian Army tried hard to revive her. Within the family, BB Star was known as Aesha, a name she shared with Amir Pasrich’s younger daughter.

The deaths prompted the family to bring the surviving horse, Taqdeer, to their farmhouse in Chhatarpur and caretaker Rambir to approach the Inderpuri police station. He was accompanied by Amir Pasrich. In his statement to the police, Rambir said that he suspected the horses had been“poisoned” or killed for “revenge”. While Amir “endorsed” Rambir’s statement in the FIR, members of the Pasrich family said they wouldn’t want to jump to conclusions. “We are very shocked, hurt and devastated by the deaths and have approached the police just be to be certain and rule out foul play,” said the relative cited above.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said a case under the IPC, section 429 (mischief by killing an animal) had been registered and BB Star’s post-mortem performed. “We are awaiting the autopsy report,” said the DCP.

Ameera said she missed Fateh and would want his “legacy to be remembered as harmony between nature and humanity.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 02:52 IST