Home / Delhi News / Sisodia interacts with 300 private school principals, discusses fee issue, happiness classes

Sisodia interacts with 300 private school principals, discusses fee issue, happiness classes

Apr 20, 2020
To discuss teaching-learning practices in private schools and other issues, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Monday interacted with over 300 private school principals via video conferencing.

During the hour-long session, Sisodia discussed the fee issue and the online happiness classes of the Delhi government.

Started in 2018, the curriculum was, until now, exclusively for students of Delhi government schools. However, to improve mental well-being of parents and children, the government Saturday announced online happiness classes on Facebook and YouTube which would be accessible to all.

Monday, Sisodia also spoke about the fee issue. The government had last week said schools could not stop students from attending online classes in case their fee was not cleared.

“Considering the unusual times that we all are going through, students should not be allowed to suffer because of this. We need to take the utmost care while dealing with this issue. So let the students attend online classes, even if their parents are unable to pay the fee,” Sisodia told the principals.

Supporting the government’s initiative, Nikita Mann, principal, Tagore International School, said, “We are concerned about the EWS (economically weaker section) students and have been able to bring 100% EWS students [of our school] on board for online classes. Focus for primary classes is on taking numeracy and literacy, instead of homework.”

