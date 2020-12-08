Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:28 IST

Hours after the Delhi Police issued a clarification on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s allegation that party head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was under house arrest, it said that entry to his residence will be allowed to all after consultation with the CM.

The “regular” deployment outside CM Kejriwal’s residence was for his safety, police added. “The deployment which is being seen outside the residence of CM Kejriwal is the regular deployment for the security of the Hon’ CM. We’re coordinating with the CM’s residence. Anyone whom they say they want to allow inside, we will allow,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the public was not being allowed to meet the CM.

“CM denied permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for protesting farmers. Now, public is not being allowed to meet him. Does this mean he is under house arrest? Why are all these security personnel posted here?,” Sisodia said.

Earlier in the day, AAP had claimed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest after his visit to the farmers protesting the three central farm laws at the national capital’s Singhu border.

“BJP’s Delhi Police has put Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence,” the party tweeted.

Delhi Police had refuted the claim and said, “This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.”

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

Following the police’s clarification, the party again tweeted, this time with pictures of heavy deployment outside the CM’s residence. “No! This is not LOC. This is CM’s residence. Does the Chief Minister of India’s capital deserve this treatment? His crime? He supported India’s farmers,” the party wrote on Twitter.