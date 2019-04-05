South, East Delhi civic bodies make Rs 6.5cr from signages

The South and East municipal corporations have started enforcing the new self-signage rates for shops, business centres and malls under the Outdoor Advertising Policy (OAP) of 2017 and raking in the revenue.

Self-signage refers to the display put up by commercial establishments, comprising their brand name, logo, product details, celebrity ambassadors, timings, etc.

While the OAP policy of 2007 directed civic bodies to simply remove advertisements larger than 9x3 feet, the new policy framed by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and approved by the Supreme Court in August 2017 said the municipalities could allow these for a certain fee. Each civic body was free to determine the fee.

Since August 2018, when the SDMC House fixed the new self-signage rates for businesses in its jurisdiction, the corporation has raked in rs 5 crore by serving notices to at least 1,500 establishments and regularising their big-display advertisements.

Action was taken across student hubs of Munirka, Jia Sarai and Kalu Sarai, which are crowded by advertisements of coaching institutes mainly; posh markets of Greater Kailash I and II, which have window displays by global clothing and shoe brands; markets I and II in South Extension, with jewellery brands that have grand façade ads; spas and wellness centres in Lajpat Nagar and Defence Colony; gyms in Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh, and food outlets in Saket.

Under SDMC, one self-signage per shop, with a maximum width of four feet, is allowed free. A bigger display is chargeable at rs 100/square feet/month. A separate product display costs rs 300/sq ft/month up to 400 sq ft. Above that, the product display costs rs 450/sq ft/month. An ad of width more than seven feet is not allowed.

Prem Shankar Jha, deputy commissioner, Remunerative Projects Cell at SDMC, said, “The idea is not just to earn revenue but discourage bigger ads and bring uniformity. This prevents visual clutter and improves the aesthetics of the city. If the marketplace looks clean and appealing, it is obviously beneficial for the traders themselves.”

Meanwhile, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said that after their new self-signage rates were fixed in November 2018, they have conducted drives in Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Akshardham Metro Station and a mall in Mayur Vihar, and served 890 notices, earning rs 1.5 crore by regularising their ads.

“Besides, we removed several wall wraps of mobile brands pasted on the sides of private buildings facing the Metro’s Blue line (Laxmi Nagar to Vaishali). Rooftop ad hoardings, which are illegal, were also removed,” said Aman Rajput, assistant commissioner, remunerative and project cell, EDMC.

Market associations across Delhi all agreed that there must be transparency in the process of ad regularisation. “The process must be put entirely online, with the name of the shopkeeper applicants, the size of their ads and the price to pay,” said Shashi Kant Mittal, a wholesale jewellery dealer in South Ex Part II Market.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 05:48 IST