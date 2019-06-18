Sowing of summer crops down as rain deficit triggers drought fears

A patchy start to the monsoon has impacted sowing of key summer crops as parched conditions have spread rapidly to nearly half the states, raising fears of a widespread drought, according to data from the agriculture ministry and senior government officials.

Millions of farmers wait for the rains to begin sowing of summer crops, such as rice, sugar, cotton, coarse cereals, and oilseeds. Half of India’s farm output depends on summer crops.

According to the IMD, the monsoon was 45% deficient till June 12. The June-September rains, which power the farm economy, should have advanced up to central Indian states by the first half of June. But the rain-bearing system has been mostly confined to parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu after a delayed onset on June 8. The monsoon has yet to drench states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, where farm operations could suffer if the rains don’t revive.

According to agriculture ministry data, until June 14, sowing of summer crops lags by 8.8% overall, compared to last year’s corresponding levels. Farmers have been able to sow 8.2 million hectares so far, compared to 9 million hectares sown in 2018 by this time of the kharif or summer-sown season. Planting of rice, a summer staple, has been lower by 22%, while pulses are down by more than 50% compared to 2018, the data showed. Sugarcane sowing lags by 2.3%.

Private weather forecaster Skymet on Monday said it expected the monsoon to be “below normal”. It said chances of the El Nino weather phenomenon was 60% between June and August. The rains are critical because nearly half of all Indians depend on a farm-based income and 60% of the country’s net-sown area does not have any form of irrigation.

