Speeding auto overturns in Narela, 8-year-old killed

An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death and her parents and siblings were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were in overturned in outer Delhi’s Narela in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The father of the dead girl, Dipali, told police in his statement that his repeated requests to the auto-rickshaw driver to be careful fell on deaf ears.

The driver abandoned the vehicle after the accident and fled.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Dipali was declared brought dead. Her mother and sister suffered serious injuries and continue to remain hospitalised. Raju and his two other children escaped with relatively minor injuries.The driver, meanwhile, was booked and a hunt launched for him.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 04:34 IST