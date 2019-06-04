Stalker molests woman at home after she files a police complaint

A 30-year-old woman from a locality that falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station was allegedly molested by an unidentified caller, who allegedly barged into her house after she lodged a police complaint.

The police said they registered an FIR and arrested the man late Monday evening.

The incident took place with the woman who had posted her resume online for job opportunities — and got a call from an unidentified number on May 28. She stated in her complaint that the man initially spoke to her about job prospects and later resorted to vulgar and obscene communication. After this, the woman filed a police complaint.

“The police lodged a non-cognisable report under IPC Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). On the evening of May 1, I got a call from a different number, and the caller said he had got to know that I had submitted a police complaint and he wished to apologise for his misbehaviour. He told me that he took my contact details from the resume I had uploaded on the internet,” the woman said in her complaint.

“He further said he wanted to meet me and apologise. I disconnected the call. In the evening, someone knocked on my door and I opened it. My family was not at home. The man standing at the door introduced himself as Sahil. He barged inside and became aggressive and started abusing me. He said he is the same person against whom I had lodged the police complaint. He said he would teach me a lesson,” she further stated.

The woman stated that the man later pulled her towards him and groped her while sexually harassing her and touching her inappropriately. After the victim raised an alarm, the man fled the house.

The woman again approached the police and filed a complaint about the incident the same night. The police, on the basis of the complaint, booked the suspect under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at Sahibabad police station.

On late Monday evening, police said they arrested the suspect — 29-year-old Sahil Arora, 29 — who hails from Kaithal in Haryana. They added that the man was Class X pass and ran a placement consultancy in Delhi.

“The man who was harassing the woman has been arrested. She approached the police and we immediately got an FIR registered. Based on our investigation, the man was arrested. He even called up the police post in-charge handling the case several times and troubled him as well,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:28 IST