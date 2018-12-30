Student, 13, ‘falls’ from Delhi school building, critically injured

A 13-year-old boy, a student of class 6 of a private school in east Delhi, suffered multiple injuries after he fell down from the third floor of the school building Friday morning. He is battling for life in a city hospital.

The incident took place around 8.30am, soon after the morning assembly prayers. The boy is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital and is unfit for recording a statement. No case was registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

The boy’s family blamed the authorities of the school for the incident. They alleged that no safety measures were in place at the school premises to avoid such an incident. The family also suspected foul play and demanded a probe to ascertain the circumstances under which the student fell off the building.

The school authorities, on the other hand, ruled out foul play and said they were extending their cooperation in the police enquiry. A senior school administration official said the footage of the CCTV cameras was checked.

“The footage shows the boy having an argument with some fellow students after which he ran to the third floor and jumped. A staffer was present on the third floor but by the time she could stop him, the student had jumped. We rushed the student to the hospital,” the school official said.

Police said they have initiated an enquiry to ascertain whether the boy attempted suicide or accidentally fell off the building. The footage of the CCTV cameras is also being analysed. The statement of some students was also recorded, they added.

“The boy is still under medical observation. Once he is declared fit, we will record his statement to ascertain the exact sequence of events which led to his fall from the building,” Ved Prakash Surya, additional deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said.

The boy lives with his family in northeast Delhi. His family members said they dropped him off at the school around 7am as he had to appear in an internal science exam.

“I got a call from the school and they told me that my son was injured and admitted to a hospital. I rushed to the hospital and learnt that my son had fallen from the school building. He has suffered multiple fractures and head injuries,” a family member of the boy said.

