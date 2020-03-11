e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Students must clear third language exam in Class 8 to appear for boards

Students must clear third language exam in Class 8 to appear for boards

delhi Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced its new assessment and evaluation policy stating that the students who do not pass their third language exam in Class 8 will not be allowed to write the Class 10 board exams. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said the policy has been reframed in accordance with the directions of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Hindustan Times had, in October last year, reported the proposed change in the evaluation process. Until now, the students were automatically promoted to Class 9, because of the no-detention policy under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, even if they failed in the third language exam. As per the no-detention policy, no student can be detained up to Class 8.

According to an order issued on the DoE website on Wednesday, director Binay Bhushan said the students who could not clear the third language exam in Class 8 and were promoted to Class 9, would have to appear in a compartment exam along with the exams of Class 9. “Those students who could not clear the third language exam in Class 8 yet have been promoted to Class 9 shall be examined by the school concerned at the end of the year exam of Class 9 in the same syllabus and textbooks as prescribed for Class 8. Those who are still unable to clear the third language at the end of Class 9 may be given another opportunity in Class 10 before the Board Examination,” the order stated.

The change in the evaluation process will be implemented from the ongoing academic session. That means the students who fail the third language in Class 8 in the ongoing exams will have to appear in a compartment exam next year. “We had informed the schools in October itself. Also, the students will get enough time to appear in the compartment exam,” Bhushan said.

Under the three language formula, it is mandatory for students to study three languages as subjects till Class 8. Besides Hindi and English, schools in Delhi offer Sanskrit, Urdu and Punjabi as the third language. Several private schools also offer French, German and other foreign languages.

While principals of both government and private schools said that the students and their parents were informed about the change last year, some said that the re-exam should be conducted immediately rather than taking it after a year. AK Jha, principal of government Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said, “Due to the existing no-detention policy, students directly face exams in Class 9. It will become difficult for them to study the extra syllabus for the compartment exam. It is better that the compartment exam be held immediately after the Class 8 exams,” he said.

top news
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news