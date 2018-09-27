Study to augment Indirapuram’s basic infra begins

To upgrade its sewer and drainage network and augment its drinking water supplies in Indirapuram, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has appointed a consultancy firm to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Authority officials said the company has started the work and will submit the report about the sewage, drainage and water facilities in the locality, which is spread over nearly 1,200 acres. The officials expect that the DPR will be finished by December and the upgrading work will start thereafter.

“The consultant will examine the length, breadth and discharge of sewage by physical inspection of sewer lines and manholes. The volume of discharge and the outflow from residential areas will also be taken into account. Likewise, any shortage in water supplies will also be ascertained. The current infrastructure is slowly getting overburdened and needs an upgrade,” Manvendra Singh, executive engineer, GDA, said.

The authority will get the inspection done for all pockets in Indirapuram, except Ahimsa Khand 2. where the work for upgrading the sewer lines and augmenting the water supply to high-rises has already started.

According to officials, the authority is laying a 2km long sewer line and is cleaning and repairing an existing 3km line. The authority is also spending Rs 4.5 crore on boosting the water supply network to Ahimsa Khand from the overhead tank in Niti Khand.

The residents of Ahimsa Khand said they had to move the Allahabad high court in 2016 and, later, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to get their issues resolved. The high court had directed the authority to sort out the issues with the petitioner and further take up necessary works.

“The authority acted after we moved the NGT and has taken up the survey work for augmenting basic infrastructure. The basic issue in Indirapuram is that the infrastructure was laid in the 1990s and the population has surged since then. The buildings have become much higher as the authority allowed more floor area ratio,” Alok Kumar, president, federation of apartment owners’ association, said.

“In our petition before the NGT, we raised the issues of sewage and drinking water supply, which have become major problems for residents . There is a problem of sewage backflow and an acute drinking water crisis,” he said.

The authority said for treating sewage, they already have a 56MLD capacity sewage treatment plant that treats an estimated daily discharge of nearly 40MLD. They added that they are also able to meet the 40MLD drinking water demand through the Ganga supply that is augmented by groundwater supply

