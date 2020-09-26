e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB starts questioning Deepika Padukone

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB starts questioning Deepika Padukone

NCB is probing the drug angle related to the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14

delhi Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:48 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone.(PTI)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone joined the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) investigation at the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) guest house in Colaba. Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned to join the investigation on Saturday.

NCB is probing the drug angle related to the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for around four hours and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was interrogated for around seven hours by NCB. Prakash, a talent manager with KWAN talent management company, has been called to join the investigation again on Saturday.

Prakash’s name came up after NCB questioned Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha based on WhatsApp chats submitted by Enforcement Director (ED) who was conducting an investigation into the alleged financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

NCB officials said they had looked at chats in which Saha, Prakash, and Padukone had discussed drugs. Based on Saha’s statement, Prakash and Padukone were summoned, added an NCB official.

