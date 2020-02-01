e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / ‘They should be hanged immediately’: Arvind Kejriwal on December 16 gang rape convicts

‘They should be hanged immediately’: Arvind Kejriwal on December 16 gang rape convicts

The Delhi court stated that under the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, if an appeal and application is made by one convict, then the execution sentence of all co-convicts will be postponed as well.

delhi Updated: Feb 01, 2020 07:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal(ANI )
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that convicts in the December 16 gang rape case should be hanged immediately.

“I am disappointed that Nirbhaya convicts are looking for legal loopholes to delay their hanging. They should be hanged immediately. We need to urgently amend our laws so that in cases of rape, hanging takes place within six months,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Friday.

 

His tweet came hours after a Delhi court postponed until further orders the hanging of the four convicts -Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma - which was scheduled for February 1. Giving the reason for postponement, the court said that under the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, if an appeal and application is made by one convict, then the execution sentence of all co-convicts will be postponed as well.

“...I am of the considered opinion that the execution warrant issued by this court vide order dated January 17 deserves to be postponed till further orders,” additional sessions judge Dharmendra Rana said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma, who had sought that the death warrant issued by the court on January 17, for the second time, be stayed in the wake of the mercy petition pending before the President.

The trial court, on January 17, had issued black warrants for all four convicts and ordered their hanging at Delhi’s Tihar jail at 6am on February 1.

The four were sentenced to death by a fast-track court within a year of the gruesome crime on the night of December 16, 2012 when the victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, was gang-raped and assaulted by them in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of injuries a fortnight later at a Singapore hospital.

tags
top news
Special Air India plane brings back Indians from Wuhan amid coronavirus scare
Special Air India plane brings back Indians from Wuhan amid coronavirus scare
Tax revenue, disinvestment target: Experts shed light on focus areas of Budget
Tax revenue, disinvestment target: Experts shed light on focus areas of Budget
Pak likely to stay in FATF grey list over inadequacy in curbing terror
Pak likely to stay in FATF grey list over inadequacy in curbing terror
How the finance minister should respond to India’s economic crisis | Opinion
How the finance minister should respond to India’s economic crisis | Opinion
GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 lakh crore in January: Report
GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 lakh crore in January: Report
Call intercepts reveal Vijay Mallya’s plan to influence ED, court told
Call intercepts reveal Vijay Mallya’s plan to influence ED, court told
SC to hear petition seeking ‘victim-centric’ guidelines
SC to hear petition seeking ‘victim-centric’ guidelines
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News