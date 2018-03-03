Three arrested for killing man, injuring his father who resisted theft of car parts

Three men have been arrested for shooting dead a 25-year-old man and leaving his father badly injured for trying to stop them from stealing car parts in south Delhi’s Jaitpur a week ago, police said on Saturday.

The trio’s interrogation revealed that a Wagon R car used by them in the crime was robbed by them earlier in February, said Chinmoy Biswal deputy commissioner of police (south-east). “They had hired the Wagon R and taken it to Noida with the intention of robbing it. They had tied up the driver and dumped him on the roadside before fleeing with the car,” Biswal said.

The gang was mainly into stealing stereo sets and batteries from cars parked in residential colonies, the officer said, adding they had robbed the car to help them commit such crimes.

But when they visited Saurabh Vihar in Jaitpur in the early hours of February 24, they did not realise they were being watched by a local resident, Rohit. “Rohit was watching YouTube videos on his mobile phone when he happened to spot two men peeping into cars parked in the neighbourhood,” said the DCP.

Rohit immediately alerted his father, Madan Mohan, and brother, Vishal Prasad. Together, the three of them rushed downstairs to confront the suspects. On being confronted, the two suspects immediately hopped into a Wagon R car that already had one of their associates occupy the driver’s seat, said the DCP.

The officer said that Madan and Vishal had tried to snatch the car keys to immobilise them, but the suspects had rolled up the car windows before rashly driving away. The father-son duo was badly injured and rushed to a hospital where Vishal was declared brought dead. Madan continues to remain hospitalised at AIIMS.

But when the postmortem examination on Vishal was conducted, a bullet was found from his body. His father’s surgery too revealed a bullet lodged in his body. “It turned out that the robbers had shot at the father-son duo while fleeing,” said the DCP.

In their investigation, police focused on “rowdy and ruffian elements” of south Delhi. “Our beat policemen learnt that a 21-year-old man, Shahnawaz, was in hiding. His overall whereabouts seemed suspicious. Based on secret information, we nabbed him and his friend, Md Yaseer, from Saurabh Vihar on Friday,” said the officer.

The duo allegedly tried to mislead the investigators, but “contradictions” in their statements gave them away, said the officer. At their instance, the third suspect, Ankur Dubey, was also nabbed.

Police accused Dubey of firing the shots that killed Vishal and injured his father. “The three accused were into the business of stealing stereos and batteries from cars and then selling them to junk dealers,” said the DCP.

On an average, 112 vehicles are stolen everyday in Delhi, shows police data for last year. It is one of the fastest rising crimes in Delhi. Less than 10% of these stolen vehicles are recovered.