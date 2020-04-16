Covid-19: Three more containment zones in Delhi, total now 60

delhi

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:35 IST

The Delhi government Thursday declared three new containment zones, taking the count of such movement-restricted areas in the national capital to 60.

A lane in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, which was until a month ago the epicentre of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, is one of the three new containment zones. The other two are a lane in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani and three lanes of Ram Nagar in Shahdara district.

In Shaheen Bagh, Gali No. 6 has been declared a containment zone after three persons had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The government has previously declared E and H block of Abu Fazal Enclave a containment zone after two cases were reported from these places.

DCP, south-east, RP Meena said parts of Abul Fazal Enclave were declared containment zones around four days ago. No new case was reported from there on Thursday.

In Hauz Rani, an entire lane was cordoned off by the district administration after one person tested positive for Covid-19. According to a senior district official, one lane near Gandhi Park in Malviya Nagar is already a containment zone. “The person who tested positive in Hauz Rani was in contact with the person who had tested positive in Malviya Nagar. The two localities are nearby to each other,” the official said.

In Shahdara’s Ram Nagar area, three lanes have been declared as containment zones on Thursday after the test reports of an elderly man, who had died on April 12, came positive for coronavirus.

At least nine persons of his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine and the area surrounding their house in Ram Nagar was declared a containment zone.

Senior police officers said the man was a heart patient and was suspected to have died of an heart ailment until his medical reports Thursday revealed that he was Covid-19 positive. Another man, who tested positive from this area has been admitted to a hospital in Haryana, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Dinesh Gupta said the man worked at a general store. He had complained of illness a few days ago and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, from where he died.

“The doctors had collected his samples for testing, but because he had a history of heart problems, they didn’t suspect any other reason for his death. The body was later cremated. On Thursday, when reports came, the RML hospital stated that he had been infected by the coronavirus. We immediately asked nine of his family members to quarantine themselves at home and lane numbers 3, 4 and 5 of Ramnagar were declared a containment zone,” Gupta said.