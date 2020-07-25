Tihar inmates with yoga knowledge train others inside barracks

delhi

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:03 IST

With yoga trainers from outside the Tihar unable to visit the prison due to the coronavirus pandemic and inmate instructors either out on bail or parole, authorities have turned to prisoners aware of the exercise regime to train others within the barracks.

Tihar, which has over 16,000 inmates across its various jails, had started Project Sanjeevan in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in January 2019 to train inmates.

“With the help of MDNIY, two sessions of yoga training were conducted last year. The first was from March-June when around 1,000 inmates were trained, including 46 who were trained as trainers.

“The second batch was started from September 2019 to January 2020 when another 1,000 inmates were trained, including 31 as trainers,” a senior prison official said.

The classes were conducted from Monday to Friday every week and around 15 trainers in both the programmes used to come from MDNIY for the yoga sessions.

“Due to the ongoing situation, we could not start the programme this year. Once the situation gets normal, we will start it once again. This time, we would like to increase the numbers also,” said Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

Since outsiders are not allowed and the 77 inmates, who were trained as trainers, have been released on bail or parole, the inmates who know yoga are teaching others inside the barracks, he said.

This is not so structured but the jail authorities are trying to keep them in practice which would help them in the regular sessions whenever they are started, the DG said.

“It is our endeavour to provide some skill to the inmates so that they can start a new life after being released. We do not want any inmate to come back again after they are released.

“Yoga helps in mental and physical health. It can be used as a skill and those who get the certificate can opt it as a career and work as yoga teachers and make a living,” Goel said.

Till July 23, 59 inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus out of which 51 recovered, two died and one released and is currently home quarantined. There are five active cases. On the other hand, 120 prison staff members have been tested positive, out of which 91 recovered, officials said.