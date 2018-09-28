Traders call bandh today to protest sealing drive in Delhi

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a “Bharat Trade Bandh” on Friday to protest the sealing of shops in Delhi. A demonstration will also be held at Jantar Mantar from 11 am to 1 pm.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said traders had been suffering from sealing for a long time and no efforts were being made to stop the drive.

“The bandh has been called to pressure the government to stop sealing and provide relief to the traders. The central government should bring an ordinance to protect traders from sealing,” Khandelwal said.

Prominent markets of Delhi, including Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rohini, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Amar Colony Kalkaji, Tughalaqabad, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Kirti Nagar are expected to remain closed.

But representatives of the Chandni Chowk Serva Vyapar Mandal said that they would not support the Bandh. “We are not supporting the strike. The central as well as the state governments cannot do anything in connection with sealing in the city. It is the court that can stop sealing. Bandhs don’t serve any purpose,” president of CCSVM Sanjay Bhargawa said.

