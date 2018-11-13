Traffic restrictions on Delhi roads due to Chhath Puja

The Delhi traffic police on Monday issued an advisory about special traffic arrangements and restrictions for November 13 and 14, the two main days of Chhath Puja.

Police have advised commuters to avoid certain roads on the two days, including Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, roads near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge.

According to the advisory, the regular flow of traffic is likely to be affected on roads adjoining the major ghats of the Yamuna river and water bodies like the Bhalswa Lake and the Haiderpur Canal, due to the heavy presence of devotees along these areas.

There will be no traffic restrictions in areas adjoining the New Delhi Railway Station, the Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT.

Additionally, the advisory requested people avail public transport to help keep roads decongested. It added that the traffic police would make diversions based on the ground situation. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from the evening of November 13 till the morning of November 14.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 07:38 IST