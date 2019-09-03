Tughlaqabad fort to be illuminated

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:28 IST

Tughlaqabad fort to its list will soon be added to the list of illuminated monuments in the city. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and NBCC India will start work on lighting up the fort from the last week of

September.

“We will illuminate the 1.5 km stretch in the front portion of the fort and parts of the interiors. Further illumination will be done as per requirement,” an official from NBCC said. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs 3 crores and around 300 LED lights will be put up. The illumination of the fort is expected to be completed by end of this year.

At present the Tughlaqabad fort is open to public from 7am to 5pm.

“Currently, we have no notification on increase in visiting hours after illumination of the monument,” an official from ASI said.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:20 IST