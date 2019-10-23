e-paper
Two alleged snatchers arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Police teams are present at the spot. At the time of the encounter, there were four occupants in the car.

delhi Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Two snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire.
Two snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire.(File Photo)
         

Two alleged snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire between police and snatchers near Shankar Market here on Wednesday.

Police teams are present at the spot. At the time of the encounter, there were four occupants in the car.

More details are currently awaited.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 09:29 IST

