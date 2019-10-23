Two alleged snatchers arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi
Police teams are present at the spot. At the time of the encounter, there were four occupants in the car.delhi Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:29 IST
New Delhi
Two alleged snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire between police and snatchers near Shankar Market here on Wednesday.
Police teams are present at the spot. At the time of the encounter, there were four occupants in the car.
More details are currently awaited.
First Published: Oct 23, 2019 09:29 IST
tags
top news
trending topics