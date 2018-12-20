Two fog prediction systems at Delhi’s IGI airport will reduce flight delays

The meteorological department has installed a ceilometer at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to help measure depth of fog this winter.

According to R K Jenamani, the meteorological head at the IGI airport, the Ceilometer uses a light source to measure the height of a cloud base. It tells us when a low cloud will transform into surface fog and vice versa.

“With this we can generate more accurate early warnings which can be timely conveyed to the airlines and the air traffic control (ATC),” said Jenamani. The data can be used to reduce congestion and delays.

The device has been installed near Runway 10.

In addition to the ceilometer, the meteorological department will also use a microwave radiometer this year for accurate fog detection. A trial run of the system was conducted last year.

Jenamani said the airport has sufficient Runway Visual Range (RVR) devices installed.

In 2017, a total of 18 RVR devices were installed at the Delhi airport with full redundancy on main runways 11/29 and 10/28 and partial redundancy on runway 27.

This was done to ensure smooth flow of flight information, on an almost real time basis, to passengers, he said.

An officer from the Air Traffic Control, who requested anonymity, said the three runways at the IGI airport – 28, 29 and 11, are certified for CAT III B operations, which allow landing of the compliant aircraft with visibility as low as 50 metres. For take-off, an aircraft would require a visibility of at least 125 to 200 metres, depending on its type.

Apart from this, airport officials said several measures have been planned to ensure least inconvenience to passengers These include display of weather information inside terminals, deployment of additional marshals for smooth traffic flow outside terminals during fog and adequate lighting in the car-parking areas.

Additional help desks at entry gates will also be set up where information on cancellations and delays will be displayed and additional seating capacity in the terminal building will be ensured, the officer said.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 11:26 IST