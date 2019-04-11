Two held for gunning down man who had threatened them

Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly gunning down a man last Friday, who had been threatening one of them to withdraw from being a witness in a case of murder allegedly committed by his brother in 2017.

A juvenile aide of the two men who was also involved in the murder was detained. Police said the 16-year-old is also involved in a murder reported in March .

Police identified the two men as 26-year-old Rizwan, a resident of Krishna Nagar, and Mohsin Abrar (34) of Loni in Ghaziabad.

According to the police, on April 5, one Sarfaraj was chased by four men on bikes and gunned down in Kanti Nagar. “On Tuesday, we received information that the two men involved in the murder will be in Patparganj to meet their associates. A trap was laid and they were arrested. Two loaded pistols were recovered,” said additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan.

On the instance of the two men, their juvenile associate was held.

According to Ranjan, the duo said Sarfaraj and his brother Mehraj were scrap dealers in Krishna Nagar. “A man named Zafar, who was their business rival, was killed in October 2017 and Mehraj was arrested and jailed for that murder. Abrar said he was a witness to Zafar’s murder and therefore Sarfaraj, Mehraj’s brother, started threatening him to not be a witness in the case,” said the officer.

Police said, Abrar alleged Sarfaraj was threatening him through one Rihan Gullu, a parole jumper, who had given Sarfaraj shelter. “Abrar said he planned to eliminate Sarfaraj and along with his associates Salman, Rizwaan and the juvenile, and he had procured weapons from a contact in Geeta Colony. On April 5, the four men spotted Sarfaraj on a bike and chased him down to Kanti Nagar on two motorcycles. Rizwaan fired at Sarfaraj. As the bullet hit him in the back, and he fell off the bike. The four men then gunned him down and fled the spot,” Ranjan said.

