Two in two days: Another coronavirus infected man recovers, discharged

delhi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:27 IST

Another Covid-19 patient from Delhi has recovered and was discharged on Sunday from Safdarjung Hospital, according to officials from the state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell.

The person to be discharged is a 52-year-old man from Uttam Nagar who had tested positive for the viral disease on March 6. He had a history of travelling to Thailand and Malaysia. A total of seven persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in the Capital, of which two have now recovered and one died.

“A second Delhi person has recovered and has been discharged today. He is the second person from Uttam Nagar to have tested positive and used to work in Gurugram,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

Infected persons are discharged after their chest x-ray cleared and two samples collected within 24 hours turn negative for the virus.

Earlier, the 45-year-old man from Mayur Vihar, who was also the Capital’s first positive case, was discharged on Saturday.

The 69-year-old from Janakpuri, who contracted the disease from her son who had travelled to Japan, Switzerland, and Italy, had tested positive on March 12 and succumbed to the disease the next day at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Another person who was quarantined at the Army’s Manesar facility, after being evacuated from Italy, tested positive on March 13 and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital’s isolation facility. Another seven persons from other states who had tested positive for Covid-19 are still admitted in the hospital.