Undertrial prisoner escapes from custody in West Delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:32 IST

An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody on Sunday night while he was undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Hospital in west Delhi, police said.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), identified the prisoner as Raju. He was lodged in jail number four of Tihar for a host of cases, out of which most were of cheating.

The DCP said Raju escaped around 10 pm on Sunday by cutting open an iron mesh in a hospital ward he was admitted. “Personnel from the third Batallion of the Delhi police were guarding him. We have registered a case and have formed a team to nab him,” the DCP said.

Police said they are probing the role of two police officers who were guarding the prisoner.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 05:32 IST