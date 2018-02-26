Uniform FAR, conversion charges likely in proposed changes in Master Plan Delhi 2021

New Delhi: From uniform Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residential plots to permission to use of basements to run businesses and rationalisation of conversion charges to banning pubs or clubs in residential areas, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to approve a slew of measures to provide relief to city traders facing sealing threat in the National Capital.

Union minister of state (independent charge) housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced that recommendations by the DDA’s board of inquiry on amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 would be placed before the authority on Tuesday.

The board of inquiry, set up to provide recommendations after public hearing, has suggested various measures based on the objections and suggestions invited from resident welfare associations, traders’ bodies and individuals to make modifications in MPD in the wake of the ongoing sealing drive ordered by the Supreme Court appointed monitoring committee.

“The recommendations has taken into account concerns raised by the Supreme Court with respect to environment, pollution, fire safety measures for life and safety of the people. The concerns regarding traffic congestion and parking facilities have also been suitably addressed. After the DDA’s approval, recommendations will come to the ministry and be placed before the Supreme Court in form of an affidavit. Then, they will be notified by the ministry,” said Puri.

The minister, speaking at a press conference on Monday, said that following the concerned raised by the RWAs, no restaurants, pubs or clubs would be allowed in residential areas and provisions for adequate parking have also been suggested.

Citing suggestions submitted by the traders’ association during a five-day public hearing on proposed changes in MPD, Puri said the authority is rationalising conversion charges.

The minister also said that the anomalies regarding the differential norms for mixed land use has been streamlined and uniform floor area ratio (FAR) will be permitted in all shop-cum-residential plots or complexes, irrespective of their year of existence (pre-1962, which is before first MPD’s notification, or post 1962).

He said that basements would be allowed for commercial or professional activities related to Information Technology, real estate, or matrimonial services.

“Entry or exit in shop-cum-residence plots will be restricted to the front access. Electric equipment and outdoor unit of air conditioners will, in no case, extrude from the plot line. Exhaust duct shall not open directly towards the public lane or face the other residential plot,” he said.

Conversion charges will be charged on the basis of the location of the property in categories as defined under circle rates. For the convenience, three categories have been recommended — A&B, C&D, and E to H, said Puri.

According to the minister, amount collected on account of various charges will be credited into an escrow account to be used exclusively for augmentation of infrastructure such as parking, public toilet and water supply.

The minister said the parking in the plot would be provided as per the provision of MPD 2021 and if it is not possible, the concerned local body will identify and develop the land for shared or common parking in the neighbourhood.

In case, no space for parking is available in the vicinity, the area or street will be declared ‘pedestrian shopping street’. If an owner makes provision for parking on his/her plot, he will be allowed to have additional 5% ground coverage or rebate will be given in conversion charges.

It was also informed that the municipal corporations have indentified 163 sites where space for 68,000 cars will be created.

“Parking and other infrastructure services like water and sewage will be augmented by the concerned service providing agency. In no case, parking will be allowed to spill over in common public area and adjoining residential colonies,” said Puri.

The minister said that the matter regarding notification of 351 roads for commercial or mixed use is being expedited in coordination with the concerned local bodies by urban development department of the Delhi government.